Cantorelli to perform works by Purcell ...

Singing group Cantorelli is performing a programme of music by Henry Purcell at the Fielden Centre in Todmorden on March 3 at 7.30pm.

The group of eight singers based in the Calder Valley, has been performing locally over 20 years. And this is a much anticipated return to the Fielden Centre where the group has performed frequently in the past.

Henry Purcell is undoubtedly the most important English composer of the 17th century, composing numerous songs and anthems for Royal occasions and operas.

Cantorelli has made a representative selection of Purcell’s choral music including both the joyous birthday odes and sombre funeral music for Queen Mary and choruses from Purcell’s opera Dido and Aeneas including the beautiful Dido’s Lament.

The Fielden Centre, which is adjacent to the historical Centre Vale park, is a registered charity whose aim is to provide an attractive venue for a wide range of community activities for the benefit of the people of Todmorden and the surrounding area.

Admission to the concert is £8 (concessions £6) at the door.