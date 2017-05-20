European champions to play in Brighouse

Elland Silver Band formed a youth section in 1995 and to say they have been a success is an understatement. Last month they were crowned European Champions in Ostende.

Much of the credit goes to the senior band principal cornetist Samantha Harrison, whose passion for music and fun has inspired many young people as Musical Director. This is a large group of almost 40 young players who have developed so incredibly they have played some of the UKs largest concert halls including The Sage, Gateshead, Symphony Hall, Birmingham and Blackpool Opera House as well as regular appearances at Halifax Minster and Huddersfield Town Hall. You can judge just how good they are for yourself when the band comes to Central Methodist Church, Brighouse on Saturday June 3, at 7.15pm.

You can buy tickets at £10 for adults and £3 for children from the Church Link ticket kiosk at weekends, over the counter at the Brighouse retailers Ryecorn Wholefoods, Bethel Street, Fawcett Thornton’s of Commercial Street and Treble Clef Music Shop off Bethel Street. All telephone enquiries to 01484 718835.