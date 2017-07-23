Great theatre

The Shed Crew, Albion Electric Warehouse, Leeds (September 21- October 1)
Take a trip back to the techno-thumping 1990s with The Shed Crew in Ashtrayland, in an immersive large-scale performance unfolding all around in the vast Albion Electric warehouse. Author Bernard Hare’s ground-breaking 2005 book Urban Grimshaw and the Shed Crew is adapted for the stage for the first time by playwright Kevin Fegan, as Red Ladder Theatre Company presents this darkly funny memoir about former social worker ‘Chop’ and his remarkable bond with The Shed Crew. The entire performance is in verse. When Chop meets charismatic Urban – an illiterate 12-year-old but with a real talent for words, and a penchant for glue-sniffing and firebombing - he’s brought into the inner-circle of The Shed Crew: a posse of dispossessed kids: runaways and joyriders, seeking sanctuary from their inner-city estate. Call 0113 213 7700 for tickets,
