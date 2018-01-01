Todmorden News

Great Exhibition of the North: Everything you need to know about this summer’s cultural extravaganza

News
Gnats thrive in warmer conditions and are a staple of an English summer garden.

Blood-sucking flies to toxic caterpillars: the insects set to swarm England this summer

Environment

Countdown to the launch of the Great Exhibition of the North begins

News
Sunny spells
17c
7c

Yorkshire set for heatwave that could last weeks as Mediterranean air sweeps over the UK

Environment

Go-ahead for £2.6 million phase of £30 million Mytholmroyd flood scheme

News

The Symphonic Sounds of Back to Basics returns to Millennium Square next month

News

Where to get help from in Leeds if you’re struggling with debt

Business
CTA
New charge: Levy should raise cash to cover extra Calderdale infrastructure costs

Planning levy could raise £24 million for Calderdale to build or upgrade roads, schools, parks and more

News
The new Elland station as it might look from the air. Have your say online or at drop-ins

Have your say about new Elland Railway Station online or in person at drop-ins

News

Sport More Sport >>

What's On More What's On >>

Volcanic Curry Bag is available at Morrisons

Morrisons launch £5 'Volcanic Vindaloo' ahead of England's first World Cup clash said to be TWO HUNDRED times hotter than tabasco

Whats on

Jerk pork and shallot skewers

Whats on

A legend at the piano

Music

Lifestyle More Lifestyle >>

Volcanic Curry Bag is available at Morrisons

Morrisons launch £5 'Volcanic Vindaloo' ahead of England's first World Cup clash said to be TWO HUNDRED times hotter than tabasco

Whats on

A nine miles saunter from Sowerby Bridge

Lifestyle

Jerk pork and shallot skewers

Whats on

Trending Now More Trending Now >>

Magnet fishing, also known as magnetic fishing, is the act of searching in outdoor waters for magnetic objects which are available to pull with a strong neodymium magnet

What is magnet fishing and why is it dangerous?

News
Todmorden Agricultural Show 2018

Gallery: Fun for all at Todmorden Agricultural Show

News
Sainsburys big bike race

From training casualty to dogsbody, is role for you?

News
A trip to the seaside could be on the cards over the next few weeks as temperatures soar.

Yorkshire set for heatwave that could last weeks as Mediterranean air sweeps over the UK

Environment
Go-ahead: �2.6million scheme for Mytholmroyd

Go-ahead for £2.6 million phase of £30 million Mytholmroyd flood scheme

News

Home’s standard of care criticised

Health