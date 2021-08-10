A Level results day 2021: Rishworth School celebrates successful results

Rishworth School.

The school achieved a 100% A-Level pass rate across seventeen subject areas, with nearly a half at A* and more than two thirds at A* - A, and 78% at A*- B. In Music, Drama, and in Languages, all grades were at A*.

Students also excelled in STEM subjects; all Biology students gained grades A* – B, with 60% achieving A*; in Chemistry, two thirds of the students were graded at A*; half of the Rishworth mathematicians achieved the highest grade, as did nearly half the physicists.

Business students were equally successful with 100% gaining between A* - C grades and, again, nearly half at A*. More than 70% of Psychology A Level students gained an A*, as did nearly half of the Business students.

In BTEC subjects, delivered at Rishworth in Design Technology, Food and Sports Science, 65% of grades achieved were at the highest levels possible.

In Sports, 87% gained the highest possible grades. Similarly, the Extended Project Qualification saw a 100% pass rate, with 92% at A* - B.

Overall, 56% of Rishworth students gained all A-Levels at grades at A* or A.

A spokesperson from Rishworth School said: "Destinations include: Cambridge University (Law), Durham (Natural Sciences and also Geography), Kings College London (Medicine), York (Psychology), Exeter (Business and Management) and Warwick (Economics).

"All applicants gained their firm choice place. The broad range of courses reflects the di from Law to Business to Medicine to Geography to Criminology and Psychology to Natural Sciences to Aviation Operations with Commercial Pilot Training to Mechanical Engineering to Architecture to Fine art to Sport and Business Management