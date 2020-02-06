2019 results day at The Crossley Heath School.

Best and worst performing secondary schools in Calderdale for Attainment 8 according to latest league tables

The Department for Education has recently published the latest secondary school league tables and Calderdale has come out above the national average.

These are how Calderdale schools performed in Attainment 8 for 2019. Attainment 8 looks at the raw attainment from pupils in their best eight subjects, including English and Maths, during Key Stage Four (GCSEs). To find out more about this year's school league tables in Calderdale click here.

Attainment 8 score: 72.9

1. The Crossley Heath School

Attainment 8 score: 72.9
Attainment 8 score: 68.3

2. North Halifax Grammar School

Attainment 8 score: 68.3
Attainment 8 score: 52.7

3. Trinity Academy Halifax

Attainment 8 score: 52.7
Attainment 8 score: 50

4. Rishworth School

Attainment 8 score: 50
