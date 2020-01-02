These are the term dates for Calderdale schools in 2020

Now Christmas is over and we enter the New Year it won't be long before children across the borough will return to school.

Here are the term dates for community, voluntary controlled and special schools in Calderdale for 2020. Academy, foundation and voluntary aided schools set their own term dates.

January 6: School opens for Spring term

February 14: School closes for Spring half term

February 24: School re-opens after Spring half term

April 3: School closes for the end of Spring half term

April 20: School opens for Summer term.

May 8: School closed for May Day / VE day

May 22: School closes for Summer half term

June 1: School re-opens after Summer half term

July 20: School closes for the end of Summer half term

September 7: School opens for Autumn term

October 23: School closes for Autumn half term

November 2: School re-opens after Autumn half term

December 18: School closes for end of Autumn term

