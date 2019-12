The Halifax and Calder Valley branch of the national Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Society is hosting a Christmas party in Pellon next week.

The MS group will be hosting the event at Pellon Social Club, Moor End Road, on December 18, starting at 12pm.

Group spokesperson, Robin Boardman said: "There will be entertainment at the event provided by a local band.

"The mother of one of the band members will be presenting our group with a cheque for £1,000 raised at music events around the area."