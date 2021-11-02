331 coronavirus cases and two more deaths recorded in Calderdale over the weekend

A total of 33,291 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Calderdale when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on November 1 (Monday), up from 32,960 on Friday.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 118,075 over the period, to 9,097,311.

There were also two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Calderdale.

The dashboard shows 378 people had died in the area by November 1 (Monday) – up from 376 on Friday.

It means there have been 10 deaths in the past week, which is an increase on none the previous week.

However, data was not received from NHS England on Monday so the number of deaths in England was lower than expected.

They were among 12,385 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Calderdale.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Calderdale have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 139,647 people had received both jabs by October 31 (Sunday) – 73% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 79% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.