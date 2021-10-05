458 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Calderdale

A total of 28,933 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Calderdale when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on October 4 (Monday), up from 28,475 on Friday.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 93,311 over the period, to 7,934,936.

View of Halifax.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded over the weekend in Calderdale.

The dashboard shows 354 people had died in the area by October 4 (Monday) – up from 353 on Friday.

It means there have been five deaths in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 11,994 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Calderdale.

A delay from one data source has resulted in a "small impact" on the national total number of deaths reported today, according to a notice on the coronavirus dashboard.

It added any additional deaths will be included in tomorrow's update.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.