Calderdale areas with more than 20 Covid cases over the last seven days as more restrictions to lift on July 19

According to the latest Government figures, these are all the confirmed cases of coronavirus over the seven days up to July 6.

Areas where two or fewer cases were confirmed in a given week may not be included in the totals.

Pictures from Google Street View are for illustrative purposes only. The rolling rates are expressed per 100,000.

1. Calderdale areas with more than 20 new Covid cases over the last seven days

2. Rastrick East 28 new cases (up 11 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 483.8

3. Clifton & Bailiff Bridge 35 new cases (up 20 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 379.7

4. Savile Park 34 new cases (down 4 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 477.5