A total of 30,170 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Calderdale when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on October 11 (Monday), up from 29,601 on Friday.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 112,469 over the period, to 8,193,769.

Calderdale sees large rise in Covid cases - 569 coronavirus cases recorded over the weekend

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded over the weekend in Calderdale.

The dashboard shows 359 people had died in the area by October 11 (Monday) – up from 358 on Friday.

It means there have been five deaths in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 12,059 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Calderdale.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that nearly three-quarters of people in Calderdale have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 138,268 people had received both jabs by October 10 (Sunday) – 72% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 78% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.