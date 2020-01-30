11 of the most romantic restaurants around Halifax, according to TripAdvisor

Whether it’s a cosy couple’s lunch or a loving evening for two, here are the ten most romantic restaurants in and around Halifax, according to travel and restaurant review website, TripAdvisor. To see other galleries, click here for iconic nightclubs in Halifax over the years, here for a night out in Halifax back in 2010 and click here to see some of the most expensive streets in Calderdale.

1. Denmans Restaurant, Shelf This family run restaurant in Shelf has been ranked on TripAdvisor as the areas most romantic restaurant. The eatery offers meats, fish and seafood in a friendly, welcoming atmosphere.

2. Towngate Brasserie, Hipperholme The menu at this Hipperholme restaurant is based around seasonality of ingredients and offers a menu of dishes described as modern British food.

3. Gimbals Restaurant, Sowerby Bridge This restaurant has been a staple in Sowerby Bridge since 1995 and offers rustic dishes with a modern twist. The dishes on offer are inspired by the seasons.

4. Sapore, Halifax Located in Halifax town centre, this eatery which has been open since 2017 offers visiting diners authentic Italian cuisine, including pizza, pasta and lots of meat and fish dishes.

