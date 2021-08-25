See this home with stables and a paddock, for sale near Halifax

Extensive gardens have a wide expanse of lawn, with trees and shrubs, and a long terrace.
The land of around 1.4 acres, includes a paddock, a timber stable block and a detached garage.
A breakfasting kitchen has cream units, with integral appliances and granite work surfaces, and an Aga cooker is set within an exposed brick chimney breast.
African walnut flooring is a feature of both dining and sitting rooms, that display exposed ceiling beams.
A multi fuel stove in the lounge is set within a stone hearth, and patio doors lead outside.
There is a conservatory, and a useful cellar.
Bespoke fitted wardrobes are within all bedrooms on the first floor. An exposed brick wall with fireplace is a feature in one room..
The principal bedroom has an en-suite shower room, while the main bathroom is quite luxurious: its large oval bath has a jacuzzi setting.
Dry stone walls with fencing surround the paddock, and a building known as ‘The Old Croft’ could be redeveloped for future use, subject to planning.
This semi-rural home is close to the motorway network.
New Royd, Jagger Green, Holywell Green, is for sale with Charnock Bates, priced £675,000.
Call 01422 380100 for details.