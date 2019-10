Can you spot anyone you know? To see our other picture galleries, click here to see 17 of the most haunted places in Calderdale, here for a night out in 2004 and click here to see iconic nightclubs of Halifax through the ages.

1. Halloween Children and staff at Leapfrogs Day Nursery in Todmorden in costume back in 2004. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Halloween Enjoying the Halloween karaoke at Field Lane Community Centre back in 2005. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Halloween Halloween karaoke was a popular event back in 2005 at Field Lane Community Centre in Rastrick. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Halloween Spooktacular fun at Ogden Water during a Halloween event back in 2005. jpimedia Buy a Photo

