These pubs in Calderdale are reducing drinks prices in January

Calderdale pub-goers can enjoy cheaper drinks in January as local Wetherspoons hold a sale.

Managers at The Richard Oastler in Bethal Street, Brighouse and The Commercial Inn in Wharf Street, Sowerby Bridge, together with The Barum Top Inn in Rawson Street and The Percy Shaw in Broad Street, both in Halifax are reducing the price of a range of drinks from Thursday, January 2 until Thursday, January 16.

The Barum Top manager, Philip Smith said: "Department stores and shops hold their sales in January, so it is the perfect time to have a sale at the pub too.

"The range of drinks on sale in the pub is aimed at suiting a wide variety of tastes.

"This year we have included our biggest selection of low and non-alcoholic drinks.

"I believe that the January Sale will prove popular with our customers.

"As always, staff at the pub will serve customers responsibly."

The range includes both alcoholic and low and alcohol-free drinks.

The drinks featured in the sale are; a real ale (Sharps Doom Bar), a craft beer (Shipyard), one lager (Coors Light), two ciders (Kopparberg Strawberry & Lime and Magners), a selection of wines from Coldwater Creek (pinot grigio, merlot, White Zinfandel Rose), three spirits; Gordon's gin and Smirnoff vodka (inclusive of a mixer), four soft canned drinks (R White's raspberry lemonade, Dalston's Fizzy Rhubarb, Gunna Muscovite Lemonade & Mint and Sanpellegrino), four draught soft drinks, Guinness, Lavazza Iced Cappucino and Remedy Kombucha.

The low and alcohol-free drinks include; Beck's Blue, Budweiser Prohibition Brew, Heineken 0.0, Brewdog Nanny State and Adnams Ghost Ship.

