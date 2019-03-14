Age UK Calderdale and Kirklees leadership named as Northern Innovation Women 2019

Chair of Trustees, Dr Lis Boulton and Chief Executive of Age UK Calderdale and Kirklees, Lisa Butland have both been nominated as Northern Health Science Alliance “Northern Innovation Women 2019”.

To mark International Women’s Day 2019, the Northern Health Science Alliance brought together a list of inspirational women making their mark on the world of innovation – particularly in health science.

Following a call on social media for nominations, more than 300 suggestions were submitted by NHSA followers eager to shine the spotlight on deserving colleagues and peers within the health sector and other innovative fields.

Lisa Butland, Chief Executive of Age UK Calderdale and Kirklees, said: “I am thrilled to be nominated by recognised experts in their field as a 'health innovator'.

"I think innovation in health science and health care provision will be extremely important in years to come if we are to look after our growing older population with care and dignity”.

Nicola Wilson, NHSA Interim CEO, said: “We are passionate about gender equality and we need to do all we can to promote the amazing women working hard within our sector if we are to inspire future generations to follow us and consider a career in health science.

“At the NHSA we’re fortunate enough to work with some fantastic women who are achieving great things within their fields of work across the North. This is why we were inspired to create a platform where their efforts could be acknowledged.”

