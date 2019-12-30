Calder Valley rescue team send warning to public after incident

Calder Valley Search & Rescue Team (CVSRT) are warning the public to be more careful over the winter months.

The caution comes after a woman was rescued and evacuated by both the CVSRT and Yorkshire Ambulance Service during the weekend after suffering a lower leg injury while out walking through a woodland, in Bingley.

The CVSRT, which are based in Mytholmroyd, provided initial pain relief then the casualty was packaged, transferred to a stretcher and carried out through the woods to the awaiting ambulance.

A CVSRT spokesperson said: "Plan your day and route, taking into consideration a reliable weather forecast.

"Let someone know where you’re going and when to expect you back.

"Make sure you start your trip early enough in the day and be aware of what time it gets dark.

"Headtorch, handheld torch and spare batteries are essential or take a second torch so you don’t have to change batteries in the dark.

"Carry a map and compass and know how to use them.

"Don’t rely on your smartphone for navigation. Using GPS and Apps will drain your phone batteries quickly leaving you without a phone when you really need it most.

"Before you set off charge your phone and think about carrying a portable battery charger.

"Have a good meal before you start and take plenty of food and water to refuel and keep hydrated.

"Remember if you stop for any reason, you will get cold very quickly.

"Make sure you have warm, windproof and waterproof clothing (and spares) – hat and gloves are essential.

"Wear several thin layers rather than one thick layer so you can add or remove them to maintain a comfortable temperature.

"Carry a foil blanket or 'bivvy bag' for emergencies

"If the worst happens and you require urgent medical assistance, alert the authorities immediately.

"Dial 999 or 112, ask for the Police and ask for Mountain Rescue."