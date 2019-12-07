Here's who has been up at Magistrates Court from Calderdale

These Calderdale cases were heard before Bradford Magistrates Court:

Uzair Hashmi (24) of Thrum Hall Drive, Halifax, ordered to pay a £200 fine, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs for possession of cannabis.

Here's who has been up at Magistrates Court from Calderdale

Here's who has been up at Magistrates Court from Calderdale

Kimberley Booth (40) of Woodlands Avenue, Halifax, ordered to pay a £120 fine, £32 fine, £85 costs for stealing £360.

Jonathan Darren Gillie (35) of Athol Gardens, Halifax, discharged conditionally for six months, ordered to pay a £21 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to attend an initial drug assessment.

Riley Bose (20) of Salisbury Place, Hipperholme, ordered to pay a £282 fine, £95 compensation, £30 victim surcharge for criminal damage to the value of £2800 and assault.

Stephen Lee Wainhouse (24) of Oak Street, Elland, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Yasser Yasin (36) of Hyde Park Road, Halifax, given three points on their licence, ordered to pay an £84 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Daniel James Smith (35) of Highfield Road, Rastrick, ordered to pay an £80 fine, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs for possession of cannabis.

Kyle Greenwood (25) of Rose Heath, Illlingworth, disqualified from driving for 12 months, ordered to pay a £323 fine, £32 victim surcharge, £620 costs for drug driving.

Mohammed Umar Hassan (31) of Queens Road, Halifax, disqualified from driving for six months, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Damien Ismail (31) of Range Lane, Halifax, ordered to pay a £73 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for possession of cocaine.

Azaad Zulfiqar (31) of Mayfield Avenue, Halifax, discharged conditionally for 12 months, given a restraining order, ordered to pay £150 compensation, £21 victim surcharge, £85 costs for criminal damage.

Andrei Theodor Cretu (21) of Thrum Hall Lane, Halifax, given three points on their licence, ordered to pay £200 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Colette Moore (42) of Chestnut Close, Greetland, given five points on her licence, ordered to pay a £201 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Traei Sterling-Jackson (22) of Smith House Crescent, Brighouse, given four points on his licence, ordered to pay a £293 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding. Given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £146 fine for speeding.

Simon Swiers (46) of Hey Head Lane, Todmorden, disqualified from driving for 12 months, ordered to pay a £220 fine, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to provide specimen or specimens of breath for analysis.