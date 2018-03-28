Ripponden Co-op store remains closed after thieves attacked cash machine in early hours

A supermarket in Ripponden remains closed this morning after thieves attacked a cash machine and escaped with a cash box.

West Yorkshire Police were called to reports of an ongoing incident at the Co-op store in Oldham Road shortly after 3.45am today.

Thieves targeted the Co-op in Oldham Road, Ripponden, during the early hours.

A spokesman for the Co-op said: "Fortunately, no one was hurt but the store is currently closed while we assess the damage.

"We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience caused and hope to reopen to serve the community as soon as possible.

"The Co-op takes retail crime very seriously and implements a wide range of measures to deter criminal activity and aid convictions. We appeal for anyone with information to come forward to the police.”

A police spokeswoman said: "Police received reports shortly after 3.45am this morning of an ongoing incident at the Co-op store on Oldham Road, Ripponden.

"Officers attended and found damage had been caused to an ATM machine and the cash box stolen. Enquiries are ongoing."

