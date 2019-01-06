Here are the term dates of Calderdale schools for the rest of the academic year

As pupils in Calderdale go back to school after the Christmas break, it's time to start planning holidays and days out for when they next have time off.

Here are the term dates for community, voluntary controlled and special schools in Calderdale. Academy, foundation and voluntary aided schools set their own term dates.

2018-2019 academic year

Start of Spring term: Schools reopen on Monday, January 7

Spring half term: Friday, February 15 to Monday, February 25

End of Spring term: Friday, April 12

Start of Summer term: Monday, April 29

Summer half term: Friday, May 24 to Monday, June 3

End of Summer term: Monday, July 22

Other important dates to remember

Good Friday: Friday, April 19

Polling Day: Thursday, May 2

May Day: Monday, May 6