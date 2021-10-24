Natural flood management open evening in Todmorden

Todmorden Town Hall.

Speakers for the evening include to date The Environment Agency, Todmorden Flood Group, Slow the Flow, Tree Responsibility, Calder Rivers Trust, and Calderdale Council, with each delivering presentation on key aspects of their work involving Natural Flood Management

Doors open at 6.30pm for attendees to have the opportunity to look at information stalls, ahead of speakers starting their formal presentation at 7pm.

At the end of the presentation, before closing the event at around 9pm, the Mayor will launch the Todmorden Town Council Climate Emergency Pledge, another part of their Climate Emergency Action Plan, as Todmorden Town Council seeks to deliver on its formal recognition of a Climate Emergency, through interventions at a local level seeking incremental change in how we approach this important challenge facing us all.

Coun The Revd Graham Kent Chair of the Climate Emergency Committee said “We welcome the involvement of “Slow the Flow” in helping us take forward this important event and following recent work of the Climate Emergency Committee, the opportunity to officially launch our Climate Emergency Pledge. This is just one part of our emerging programme of actions to encourage all residents of Todmorden to take small steps so that we all play our part in reducing our impact on Climate Change”

Adrian Horton from Slow The Flow said “We need to engage with our community throughout the Calder Valley to look at natural ways of reducing flood risk and we are extremely grateful to Todmorden Town Council and Mayor Pat Taylor for their support of our work and to promote the use of natural processes.

"The evening will be an interesting insight into the work of the many organisations who are involved in reducing flood risk here in the Upper Valley. We really hope residents and landowners will join us”.

If any individuals or organisations, are interested to learn more about the work Todmorden Town Council is taking forward on this important matter, or indeed wish to volunteer/ become involved in delivery of future projects, the Town Council welcomes such interest.