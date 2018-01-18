Factory explosion closed a main road into Calderdale

A main route into Calderdale was closed for several hours last night following an explosion at a factory.

An investigation has been launched to establish the cause of an explosion that took place in Littleborough on Wednesday, January 17, said a spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service.

Shortly after 6pm, fire crews from across Greater Manchester mobilised to the scene in Todmorden Road, Littleborough, following reports of an explosion at Corrosion Resistant Products (CRP) Ltd.

Two fire engines from Littleborough and Rochdale were joined by an aerial platform from Oldham with specialist rescue units also attending from Ashton Community Fire Station, and the road was closed for around four hours while firefighters responded and investigated.

The blast was heard across the local area and was so intense that it affected the structural integrity of the building.

At the time of the call it was believed there were people inside but following the arrival of crew and an initial search of the area everyone was accounted for in an adjacent building.

Group manager Jon Aspinall, who managed the incident, said: “This was a tricky incident that posed a number of challenges to firefighters, the main one being some potentially hazardous materials stored in the building.

“While this was a fairly minor explosion, there was risk that there could be a leak of toxic fumes from the plant.

“Thanks to our hazardous materials and environmental protection officer (HMEPO) we monitored this until we were happy it was at a safe level before reducing the cordon and handing the incident over.”

Jon, who is group manager for the Bury, Oldham and Rochdale area, praised firefighters for their work at the scene.

“Again our firefighters have delivered when their community needed them the most. Their professional and efficient work at this incident allowed us to get it under control quickly and prevent further damage to the local community.”

Firefighters remained at the scene for around five hours and 30 minutes.