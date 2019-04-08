Fire crews extinguish 600m moorland blaze near Gadding’s Dam in Todmorden

A moorland fire around 600m in length broke out near Gadding’s Dam in Todmorden on Friday.

Fire crews were called at around 7pm on Friday evening to the Lumbutts road area of Todmorden to reports of a moorland fire.

Photo of a fire near Gadding's Dam. Photo by Chipps Chippendale

The fire was approximately 600m in length.

Crews from Todmorden, Halifax and Keighley attended the fire, along with crews from Rochdale and Littleborough, from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service.

The fire was extinguished by 9.37pm, although crews continued to monitor the scene into the following day to make sure it didn’t ignite again.