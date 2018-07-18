Fresh appeal in search for Brighouse hard hat burglars

Police investigating a burglary in Brighouse have issued a fresh appeal.

The break-in happened at an apartment block in Millroyd Mill, Huddersfield Road, one June 18.

Two men entered the apartments wearing fluorescent jackets and white hard hats between 6.30pm and 8.30pm.

They made searched an apartment and stole a Breitling watch and a laptop worth thousands of pounds before fleeing the scene.

Police have today issued an E-Fit image in an effort to try and trace the offenders.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Halifax CID via 101, quoting crime reference number 13180296265.