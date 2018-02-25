Halifax crews called to fire at waste recycling plant in Elland

A fire broke out at a waste recycling plant in Elland this afternoon.

Crews from Halifax, Rastrick and Huddersfield were called to the site in South Street shortly after 12.30pm.

A spokeswoman said around a fifth of the building was involved in the fire.

She said two ground monitors had been used to cool an oxypropane cylinder and prevent the fire spreading to a neighbouring property.

