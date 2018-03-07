Halifax gears up to welcome Tour de Yorkshire trophies

Halifax along with the other Tour de Yorkshire host towns will be welcoming the official trophies when they set off on their own tour this month.

Both the men’s and women’s trophies will visit each of the start and finish towns on their travels – of which there are eight this year due to the tour extending to a four-day race.

The trophies will stop off at all the host towns

The trophies will make appearances at schools and leisure centres, and various events and activities in host towns and cities.

The trophies will be following the route of the tour and will be stopping in Halifax on Tuesday, March 20.

Welcome to Yorkshire Chief Executive Sir Gary Verity said: “The trophy tour is a fantastic opportunity for communities to build up their excitement for the upcoming Tour de Yorkshire.

“It’s always such a popular event and this year the trophies will be visiting eight towns and cities as the tour has extended to four days – so there are even more opportunities for people to see the trophies for themselves before the tour kicks off.”

In 2017, the men’s trophy was won by Serge Pauwels of Dimension Data and Lizzie Deignan of Boels Dolmans claimed the women’s trophy.