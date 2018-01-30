Halifax police seek witnesses after cyclist suffers serious head injury during crash in Shelf

An appeal for witnesses has been issued after a serious crash in Halifax earlier today.

The collision between a cyclist and red Ford Transit van happened in Halifax Road, Shelf, at around 6.40am.

It was one of two crashes which caused disruption on the roads of Halifax this morning.

A police spokesman said: "As a result of the collision, the rider of the pedal cycle suffered a serious head injury."

The man was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Anyone who witnessed this collision is asked to contact PC 3122 Wright in the Western Area Safer Roads and Neighbourhood Support Team via 101, quoting log 217 of 30 January.