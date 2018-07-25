IN PICTURES: Plenty of fun for furry friends and their owners at PAWS event

The sun shone down at the Paws’ Funday at Bellholme Sports Ground in Walsden.

The Loveliest Ladies, Waggiest Tails and Handsomest Fellas paraded for the judges, who had a hard job choosing the winners and runners -up in 14 different classes. Rosettes were handed out and proudly worn.

There were lots of other activities enjoyed by dogs and their humans.

Dogs participated enthusiastically in bobbing for sausages, going over the agility course and trying, sometimes unsuccessfully, to resist the treats in Temptation Alley. Most popular doggy activity in the hot weather was plunging into the paddling pools and troughs specially provided to keep them all cool.

The event was in aid of the Pennine Animal Welfare Society.

