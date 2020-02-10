'I feel like giving up': Calder Valley community devastated by floods

'Anger and devastation' was the view of Calder Valley businesses after being hit by Storm Ciara.

It was the third serious flooding since 2012 which left worst-hit areas Hebden Bridge and Mytholmroyd underwater, with many members of the public asking why the region's £37 million flood defences were not ready after three years of engineering work.

Mr Adams said he feels angry and devastated

As Storm Ciara hit West Yorkshire over the weekend even the most prepared could not anticipate the result of flooding and its effects on Calder Valley's towns and villages, including business owner David Adams, 65, who owns Mytholmroyd-based David Paul barbers, on Burnley Road.

Mr Adams said: "I've been running this hairdressers for 45 years and within the past seven-and-a-half years I've been hit by three floods.

"I've tried getting flood insurance but there's been plenty of refusals because my business is in a high-flood-risk area.

"I'd have been better off if my business had gone up in flames - it's getting to the point where I feel like giving up.

A row of houses in Mytholmroyd devastated by the flood

"My feelings are of anger that the flood defences haven't been completed in time, and I'm devastated because I'm back to square one after the 2015 floods."

Other communities to be hit by floods are Sowerby Bridge and Todmorden, with additional flood hubs being set up across the Calder Valley including one at Hebden Bridge.

READ MORE: Volunteers and cleaning supplies are needed as Calderdale flood clean-up continues

Calder councillor Josh Fenton-Glynn, who was manning the fort at the Hebden Bridge Town Hall flood hub, said: "We're helping businesses and the public who are without power, drinks and food.

David Adams in his hairdressers

"It's key to help areas worst-affected by these floods both financially and mentally, which is why we also have Healthy Minds on standby to help the public.

"These floods have been a real gut punch and I understand how people are frustrated.

"In my view, the flood defences weren't ready yet and this is an unfortunate circumstance.

"I'm the Chair for the Flooding Scrutiny Panel for Calder Valley and I'll be asking some big questions on how ready we were for this flood.

Josh Fenton-Glynn at the Hebden Bridge Town Hall flood hub

"I'm really proud of this community and how we have all come together."

The Environment Agency have been asked for a response at this time.