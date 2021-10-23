Mayor thanks Todmorden Wheelspark Group for hard work
The Mayor of Todmorden, Coun Pat Taylor, led the Town Council in thanking the group of young people who helped to design Todmorden’s new Wheelspark.
The group of six boys and girls, all keen scooter and skateboard users, formed the Wheelspark Youth User Group.
The Town Council consulted the User Group throughout the Wheelspark development, asking them what they wanted from a new skate park and giving them the opportunity to comment on and fine tune the final design.
At a special ceremony ahead of a Full Council meeting at the Town Hall, The Mayor presented each member of the User Group with a certificate, a gift and a cupcake.
“I am so happy to celebrate and thank the User Group tonight” said the Mayor. “They have volunteered their time and shared their expertise as young scooter riders and skateboarders, to help make the Wheelspark better for all users.”
User Group member Charlie Rennoldson said: “This project has really changed life in Todmorden, it is getting more of us outside and of our X-boxes.”