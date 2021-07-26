Overgate Hospice Midnight Walk is back - here's how you can take part

On Saturday, September 18 Midnight Walkers will put their best foot forward as they take to the streets of Calderdale on the brand new seven and 13 mile routes, starting and finishing at North Bridge Leisure Centre, Halifax.

The walk is a great way for supporters of Overgate to come together and achieve something special whilst raising much needed funds for the Hospice.

Many participants will walk in memory of a loved one while others do it for fun or a challenge with friends, family or even their dog!

Overgate Hospice Midnight Walk is back - here's how you can take part

Each walker will receive a t-shirt before the event, which they will wear on the night and once they cross the finish line walkers will receive a medal plus a delicious sandwich and a brew to warm them up.

Claire Howard, Event’s Organiser said: “Our Midnight Walk is our biggest challenge of the year and this year means so much more to both our walkers and the Hospice.

"As Overgate commemorates it’s 40th Anniversary, the Midnight Walk will mark the occasion perfectly by bringing our community together once again for a very special night.”

Registration is £15 per person or £21 on the night. The much-coveted Midnight Walk T-Shirt, medal, goody bag and refreshments are included in the registration cost.

The entry fee also covers the cost of hosting the event which means that every penny raised in sponsor money goes directly towards the care provided at the Hospice.