PICTURE SPECIAL: Fantastic photos of climate change-themed Great Pumpkin Festival in Hebden Bridge

Mobile speed cameras will be at these Calderdale locations this week

Teenage girl victim of sex attack on bus from Todmorden to Halifax town centre

News you can trust since 1853

Neve Jaques and Oscar Jaques taking a look at one of the pumpkins.

Jamie Wardley from Sand in Your Eye performed a live carving in Hebden Bridge town centre

Ember Petrichor, mum Dawn Petrichor, Piper Petrichor, and Luna Petrichor take a look at the pumpkin trail map.

All were expertly-made by sculptors Sand In Your Eye and were a huge hit with festival visitors.

This year's Great Pumpkin Festival featured 14 different scenes, all based around climate change ahead of the upcoming COP26 summit in Glasgow .