Evie Lunt, Jess Lunt, and mum Jenny Lunt taking a look at the cheetah being made at a live carving by Sand in Your Eye

PICTURE SPECIAL: Fantastic photos of climate change-themed Great Pumpkin Festival in Hebden Bridge

There were some amazing and thought-provoking pumpkins in Hebden Bridge this weekend.

By sarah fitton
Sunday, 24th October 2021, 8:37 pm
Updated Sunday, 24th October 2021, 8:38 pm

This year's Great Pumpkin Festival featured 14 different scenes, all based around climate change ahead of the upcoming COP26 summit in Glasgow.

All were expertly-made by sculptors Sand In Your Eye and were a huge hit with festival visitors.

1. PICTURE SPECIAL: Fantastic photos of climate change-themed Great Pumpkin Festival in Hebden Bridge

Ember Petrichor, mum Dawn Petrichor, Piper Petrichor, and Luna Petrichor take a look at the pumpkin trail map.

Photo Sales

2. PICTURE SPECIAL: Fantastic photos of climate change-themed Great Pumpkin Festival in Hebden Bridge

Jamie Wardley from Sand in Your Eye performed a live carving in Hebden Bridge town centre

Photo Sales

3. PICTURE SPECIAL: Fantastic photos of climate change-themed Great Pumpkin Festival in Hebden Bridge

Neve Jaques and Oscar Jaques taking a look at one of the pumpkins.

Photo Sales

4. PICTURE SPECIAL: Fantastic photos of climate change-themed Great Pumpkin Festival in Hebden Bridge

Five-year-old George Ash-Marks at Hebden Bridge Pumpkin Trail

Photo Sales
Hebden BridgeGlasgowCOP26
Next Page
Page 1 of 2