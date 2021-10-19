Reclaim the night march in Hebden Bridge after flashing incidents and Sarah Everard murder

The march will start at Hebden Bridge Train Station

The Reclaim the Night protest will start at Hebden Bridge Train Station at 7pm on Friday, October 29, and march through the town, finishing at St George’s Square.

Organiser Jilly Walstow said the event comes amidst increasing concern for women’s safety following the murder of Sarah Everard and recent reports of a flasher in the area.

The 49-year-old from Hebden Bridge leads a running group and says some members are too worried to go out on their own after dark.

She added the event is for men and women.

“We want to get men involved too and see that they can be involved in this,” she said.

She said there has been rising concern in the area following reports of a flasher.

In August a man was reported to have indecently exposed himself to a female cyclist on Widdop Road.

Last week police were called after a man was seen "pleasuring himself" in a car.

Sergeant John Sodhi of Calderdale Police said: “We received a report of a man who is believed to have been pleasuring himself in his car, a red Hyundai, in Heptonstall on Wednesday. October 13 at around 5pm.

“We are continuing enquiries to speak to those who may be able to assist in our investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Calderdale police on 101, quoting crime reference number 13210525322.

“We take incidents such as this seriously and we will not tolerate this behaviour in Calderdale. If you see any incidents on this nature, please contact us.”