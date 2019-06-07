Search and Rescue team win votes and grant from Good awards

Calder Valley Search and Rescue has received £1,000 as park of the Movement for Good awards.

The awards, set up by specialist insurer Ecclesiastical, will see a total of £1million given to charities across the UK this summer.

Members of the public were invited to nominate causes close to their hearts, with 500 gifts of £1,000 available for donation.

More than 3,500 kind-hearted residents voted for over 160 charities across the region.

In total, an amazing 98,000 people around the UK supported the Movement for Good awards, with over 7,000 charitable causes up and down the country receiving votes. The 500 winning charities were picked at random from those nominated.

Thanking supporters in West Yorkshire, Mark Hews, Group CEO of Ecclesiastical, said: “We have seen a fantastic public response to our Movement for Good awards.

“It’s clear that people care deeply about good causes in their region, and from looking at the nomination data locally, healthcare and community organisations seemed to hold a particularly fond place in the hearts of residents.

“Here at Ecclesiastical, our core purpose is to contribute to the greater good of society, so charitable giving is at the heart of our business.”