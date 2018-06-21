Pictured: Yorkshire snappers soak up the summer solstice sun

It’s the summer solstice which means summer is officially here and in good timing - a heatwave is coming!

The Met Office have announced that people across the UK can expect to enjoy 30C temperatures next week.

Here in Yorkshire, the week will kick off with a glorious 24C on Monday and temperatures will continue to rise as the week goes on.

This week is set to be much warmer, as winds ease up and temperatures reach 21C.

This morning The Met Office tweeted a satellite image of the UK showing that the sun is already sweeping across the UK.