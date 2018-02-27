S-mashing time for visitors at Calder Valley Potato Day

Over 300 potato enthusiasts gathered at Mytholmroyd Community Centre for the Calder Valley Organic Gardeners Potato Day.

Long queues formed to obtain their favourite tubers or try some new varieties on offer.

The usual suspects Casablanca, Charlotte, Orla, Cara, Pink Fir Apple and Sarpo Mira were quickly taken up.

Keith Williams, of Calder Valley Organic Gardeners (CVOG), said: “The idea of Potato Day came from a visit to Lancaster Organic Gardeners who held an event in the late 1980s and CVOG decided we must try this and have been doing so ever since.”

There was more than just potatoes on offer at the event.

Keith said: “West Riding Organics provided composts and grow bags, Pextenement Cheese Company offering various types of cheese.

“Wonderful jams and chutneys were on offer and CVOG had a stall with gardening books, seeds, plants, root-trainers, bird and bat boxes to take home.

“Interesting activities were provided for younger members attending and the the cafe made welcoming snacks, cakes and warm beverages on a crisp, sunny February day.

“All in all an excellent and successful event at our new venue. Roll on 2019 for the next CVOG Potato Day.”

