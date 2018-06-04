Schools Yorkshire Tour: Hundreds of Yorkshire pupils take part in 400 mile cycle relay

The Schools Yorkshire Tour relay will start on Tuesday 5 June as part of national Bike Week, and will see pupils from a multitude of schools in Yorkshire pass a baton over 400 miles.

Children and young people from over 160 schools across Yorkshire will be taking part in a cycling relay covering 12 local authority areas over the next four weeks.

A number of famous landmarks will form the backdrop to the route, including the historic Stamford Bridge Viaduct and Whitby Abbey,

This tour will begin in Pickering and its final destination will be Leeds, where those taking part will wheel in to the city on Tuesday July 3.

The Schools Yorkshire Tour 2018 is being supported by YPO, Streetbikes, The Works skate park, Child Friendly Leeds and Active Schools Leeds.

This tour has been organised by 12 Yorkshire local authorities in partnership with Welcome to Yorkshire, West Yorkshire Combined Authority Sustrans and PWLC Projects.

School children and young people will pass a baton from school to school and local authority to local authority along a pre-planned route across Yorkshire.

There will also be a variety of events planned at some of the schools taking part in the relay along the route and at historic locations.

Pupils from the schools taking part in the cycle relay will also be able to take part in a ‘bling a bike’ competition, the winners of which will be invited to attend the celebration event at the end of the tour.

The event starts in North Yorkshire and will then pass through East Riding, York, Doncaster, Rotherham, Sheffield, Barnsley, Wakefield, Kirklees, Bradford and Calderdale before ultimately finishing in Leeds.

Here, a massive celebration event at Leeds Civic Hall will take place and will be attended by The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Welcome to Yorkshire’s Sir Gary Verity.

The young cyclists will also be able to meet Brian Robinson BEM, the first Briton to finish the Tour de France and the first to win a Tour stage.

The route uses the existing road network and off-road cycle-ways and a number of famous landmarks will form the backdrop to the route, including the historic Stamford Bridge Viaduct and Whitby Abbey, as well as the historic cobbled main street of Haworth, the famous Five Raise Locks on Leeds Liverpool canal and the historic town of Saltire.

Leeds City Council’s executive member for learning, skills and employment, Councillor Jonathan Pryor, said: “The Schools Yorkshire Tour is a fantastic opportunity for children and young people to be part of something exciting.

“It will not only help our young people gain valuable cycling and road safety skills, but also help them to see that cycling can be a fun and accessible mode of travel, as well as helping to improve their health and well-being.”

Leeds City Council’s executive member for regeneration, transport and planning, Councillor Richard Lewis, said: “We want to encourage more young people to take up cycling both as a fun activity but also as a way to get to school.

“Increasing the number of pupils who cycle safely to school is a key priority and helps to reduce congestion outside the school gates, which in turn helps improve air quality for all our residents.”

Sir Gary Verity DL, Chief Executive at Welcome to Yorkshire, said: “The Schools Yorkshire Tour is a tremendous initiative and seeing it grow over the last 12 months has been really exciting.

“Welcome to Yorkshire are delighted to be involved in this fantastic project which promotes healthy living, environmentally friendly travel, and brings young people from across the county together.”