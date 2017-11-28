SLIDESHOW: Illuminations lit up town at Lamplighter Festival

Hundreds of revellers lined the streets to watch a light and fire extravaganza when the fifth Lamplighter Festival took to the streets of Todmorden last weekend.

The festival, produced by Hebden Bridge based Handmade Parade, featured fish, jellyfish, sea monsters and boats in a nautically themed parade and performance.

Pictures by Craig Shaw and Suzanne Oulton

The giant illuminated puppets made by the artistic team at Handmade Parade were joined by hundreds of lanterns made at community workshops.

The festival featured a host of local talent including fire performers Dimitri from FlameOz and Eris the Dragon by Leeway, dancers and street bands Drum Machine, Skiband, Handmade Samba and Mr Wilson’s Second Liners.

There were also walkabout performances and installations by Spacecadets and Dave Young, live drawing projections from Fabric Lenny and lanterns and projections made with local outreach groups.

Kerith Ogden, artistic director of Lamplighter, said: “Thanks so much to everyone who was involved - all the musicians and artists, our artistic and production teams who have worked their socks off in the last few months, and everyone who made a lantern or came out to sing and dance in the rain again. It just gets better every year!”

This year’s Lamplighter Festival was made possible with funding from Todmorden Town Council, Calderdale Council, Arts Council England, The Community Foundation for Calderdale and the Big Lottery Fund.

Participants and spectators are asked for their feedback at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/LLighter17 to help improve and create more events like this.