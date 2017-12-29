Some bus services back to normal - and a plea from Calderdale Council for vehicle owners to leave room for gritters to pass

Yorkshire Tiger says that some of its services which had been affected by snow are now running normally.

The company’s services 343 - serving Blackley - and 533/534 are now running normally, the latter being the Halifax - Shibden Head - Northowram Circular services.

Meanwhile, Calderdale Council has asked for vehicle owners to help where they can to enable it to treat the gritting network.

“Please leave enough space for our gritters to get through,” siad a spokesperson.

“We have been unable to treat some roads this morning due to parked vehicles blocking the route. We need a clear width of 3.5m between parked cars. Thank you for your help.”