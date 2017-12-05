Tour de Yorkshire route to be revealed in Halifax

Halifax takes centre stage today (Tuesday) as it plays host to a major press conference announcing the route for the 2018 Tour de Yorkshire.

The route will be revealed this morning in the Square Chapel Arts Centre in the town centre for next year's Tour de Yorkshire and Asda Women’s Tour de Yorkshire.

Halifax will be a host town but it is yet to be revealed if it will start or finish an event.

The annual event has been extended to four days for next year's race and the women's race will now take place over two days. It will start on Thursday May 3 and conclude on Sunday May 6 2018.

Click the link to see our Facebook Live of the press conference from 11am.

More details to be announced.