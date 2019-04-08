Every mobile speed camera location in Calderdale this week Here are the locations of mobile speed cameras in Calderdale from week commencing Monday April 8. Pictures from Google Street View. 1. Boothtown Road Boothtown Road Between Woodside Road & Ploughcroft Lane other Buy a Photo 2. Burnley Road Burnley Road, Luddenden Foot Between John Naylor Lane & Warley Wood Lane other Buy a Photo 3. Burnley Road Burnley Road, Cornholme Between Greenfield Terrace & Carr Road other Buy a Photo 4. Burnley Road Burnley Road, Friendly Between 50m E of Warley Wood Lane & Whitty Lane other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4