Todmorden’s new Wheelspark is ready for its official opening

Concerns of Cross Stone community will be raised at meeting

News you can trust since 1853

A644 Brighouse Road, Keelham - between Thornton Road and Halifax Road

A644 Brighouse and Denholme Road, Keelham - between Thornton Road and Deep Lane

A6036 Bradford Road, Northowram - between Park View Avenue and Victoria Drive

A647 Boothtown Road, Halifax - between Woodside Road and Ploughcroft Lane