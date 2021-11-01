Heinz to launch Christmas Dinner Big Soup - how to get your hands on a limited edition can

The UK’s favourite baked beans supplier, Heinz, has launched a festive feast which the nation’s homecooks won’t need to spend hours preparing and cooking.

The tinned goods retailer has announced Christmas Dinner soup - with all the trimmings, loaded into a standard 415g can.

That’s right, a limited edition tin of Big Soup containing “big chunks” of turkey, pigs in blankets, Brussels sprouts, stuffing balls and potatoes, with a gravy and cranberry sauce will be available for hungry Brits.

The tin of Big Soup promises to bring tasty satisfaction while saving on price and cooking times, as many worry about empty shelves and the increased cost of living this year.

‘Hearty festive flavours’

Just 500 cans will be produced this year, but Heinz has hinted it could roll the line out in greater numbers next year if it proves a success with shoppers.

Anke von Hanstein, brand manager for Heinz Soups, said: “We are so excited for the lucky 500 people to try this sensational seasonal addition to Heinz’s Big Soup family.

“It is made for those with a big love for hearty festive flavours and tastes just perfect with a slice of warm crusty bread. Any soup that includes pigs in blankets and roasties is a winner in our eyes.

“And if these lucky few who managed to get their hands on it love it as much as we do, Heinz Christmas Dinner Big Soup might be back next year, bigger and better. Watch this space.”

The tinned dinner comes as a survey carried out by Heinz suggested over a third (36 percent) of those who celebrate Christmas prefer the traditional dinner to any other meal.

Four in 10 people said they would eat it more often if it did not take so long to cook, and another 36 percent would have it more if it was not so expensive.