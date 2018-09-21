Brighouse re-routed to face Fenmen

BRIGHOUSE Town head to deepest Cambridgeshire to face Wisbech Town on Saturday (3.0) as their early exit from the Emirates FA Cup continues to play havoc with their fixture list.

They had been due to face Cleethorpes Town on the coast but those opponents are still involved in the knockout competition.

Vill Powell’s side have already had one game dragged forward after their preliminary round exit, Loughborough Dynamo having visited on September 8.

The Wisbech game was originally down for January 19 and Town will now have to go to Cleethorpes on Tuesday, October 16.

Town will travel 134 miles this weekend to meet Gary Setchall’s Fenmen, who were promoted last season from the United Counties League.

Powell’s men have been buoyed by a tremendous performance against East League Division One leaders Ossett United in the Integro League Cup on Monday. They won 1-0 with an added time winner from Tom Robinson as penalties loomed.

Victory came at the right time after a disappointing 1-0 home defeat to Pontefract Collieries on Saturday when Connor Smythe scored with 18 minutes lef.

Powell made six changes to the side that missed a chance to go clear at the top of the table, instead dropping to seventh.

After Tuesday’s game, Powell said: “I gave people a chance to claim a shirt and they did. Goalkeeper Matt Smith gave a very assured performance and fullback Ellis Nicholls, out since July 28 from an injury received at Penistone Church, was fantastic.

“He put in a shift from start to finish and was tremendous considering he hasn’t had a match for two months.”

Powell also praised young defender Adam Dennison and Adam Jones, who he said had bossed midfield.

Powell is re-engaging FC Halifax Town’s Ghana-born wideman Ousman Cham, who has been back with his employers since picking up a leg injury at Morpeth Town in late August.

He is also looking at two players and had his assistant Stacy Reed at Knaresborough Town on Tuesday.

Powell is also hoping that Huddersfield Town Under-23s midfielder Isaac Marriott, who was with Brighouse for the most of last season, will return after he comes back from a a competition in Portugal later this week.

Powell rested his ace striker Aaron Martin on Monday after he took a hefty knock to his shin against the Coll. He is hopeful Martin will return against Wisbech, who beat Marske United 3-1 on Saturday but lost another home match by the same score to Mansfield in the Integro League Cup on Tuesday.