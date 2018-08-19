Brighouse’s winning start

Brighouse Town made an encouraging start to their Evo-Stik League First Division East campaign with a 2-0 home win over Gresley yesterday.

Vill Powell’s men took the lead against their visitors from Derbyshire through Tom Robinson on 16 minutes. He prodded home from striker Aaron Martin’s perfect ball over the defence.

The home fans in a crowd of 202 were able to breathe a little more easily with eight minutes left when Martin doubled the lead with a back post header from Ousman Cham’s corner.

The games come thick and fast for Brighouse, continuing on Tuesday with a trip to Morpeth, who were beaten 1-0 at Belper Town in their opener.

Powell’s side then host Rotherham team Parkgate in the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday and Ossett United on Bank Holiday Monday.