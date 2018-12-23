Brighouse win again

Brighouse Town are up to third in the Evo-Stik NPL East league after a hard-fought 1-0 win away to Gresley yesterday.

Vill Powell’s side were completing a double over the Derbyshire outfit, having beaten them 2-0 at home, with Mohammed Ibrahim getting the all-important goal after 57 minutes.

The visitors were deserved victors, playing some good football considering the pitch was very soggy, and their manager was delighted with another clean sheet.

Brighouse have reached the half-way point of their season with only three defeats in 19 games, a tremendous improvement after last season’s struggles.

On a sloping pitch, which was particularly heavy at one end, the visitors could have been two or three goals up in the opening stages but were foiled by the home keeper.

Aaron Martin sent a couple of efforts over the top and one wide during the course of the game but he beat a man and squared for Ibrahim to score from six yards out.

Adam Jones was tremendous in defence for Brighouse, with strong backing from James Hurtley and Kurt Harris, and the only scares for the visitors came near the end with home appeals for a penalty and then a shot straight at keeper Jordan Porter.

Brighouse, who are unbeaten in November and December, are next in action at home to Spalding on Boxing Day (2.0). Spalding lost 2-1 at home to Cleethorpes yesterday and are 14th in the table.