Halifax Sunday League: Panda impress

FC Panda made light of the absence of key players to beat Hollins Holme 9-2 and extend their lead at the top of the Briggs Priestley Halifax Sunday League.

Some senior players were taking part in a charity event but youngsters promoted from the reserves helped Panda give their Calder Valley visitors the runaround on they 3G pitch at Calderdale College.

A hat-trick for the lively Terriq Pervez, a brace for each Suhail Bashir and Ibrar Farooq and goals from Waleed Raja and Hussain Farooq completed the rout.

Hollins did manage to get themselves on the score sheet through Jack Gormley and Sam Tattersall but the defeat leaves them just above the bottom two, albeit with games in hand.

Siddal Place thrashed Ryburn United 10-2. Carlton Balmer scored four, Ashley Thomas-Shaw grabbed three and Martin Boon and Wayne Crossley also found the net.

Ryburn replied through Benjamin Whitehead and Daniel Brock but the defeat leaves them three points above their rivals and bottom club Ryburn Valley.

Valley got a rare point in a 5-5 draw with Lee Mount. David Suddal and Dayle Maguire both scored twice for Ryburn with Ashley Smith also on target.

Cock & Bottle closed the gap on FC Panda Reserves to five points in Division One, with five games in hand, as they scored 20 without reply against Old Pond at Trinity Academy.

Pond had to field a few injured players on the 4G surface and were no match for an unrelenting Cock & Bottle.

One of the biggest score lines in league history came courtesy of five goals from Damo Randall, four each for Leon Hurles-Brook and Zak Waddington, two for Hayden Keris and Joe Grimley, and others from Carlton Pownall, Luke Sherwood and Scott Eastwood.

Barum Top FC beat Halifax Rangers 6-1 to climb above their opponents in the battle for survival.

Sean Byrne, Luke Hegarty, Antony O’Shea and Tommy Metcalfe scored and Louy Kenny got two.

Rangers replied through Thomas Wade but the defeat leaves them just three points above bottom club Triangle FC.

Triangle failed to capitalise, as they lost 4-2 at home to King Cross Park, and have still only won two league games all season.