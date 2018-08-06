Bate’s unique achievement

Mytholmroyd Paralympian Steve Bate MBE has tasted success at the UCI Para-Cycling Road World Championships in Maniago, Italy.

The 40-year-old and his pilot Adam Duggleby completed the 27.2km course in 31:31.76 - beating their Dutch rivals by less than a second.

It is the first time a British tandem duo has held Paralympic and World Championship titles on the track and the road.

New Zealand-born Bate, who has less than 10 per cent vision, said on Twitter that it had been “a pretty special day” and thanked Duggleby and their coach.

Bate and Duggleby, who is from Leeds, secured two gold medals and a bronze at the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Rio.

Bate was introduced to para-cycling by friend and Great Britain team member Karen Darke, who also has strong Calder Valley links.