Brown in GB squad for Germany

Halifax’s Harry Brown has been named in the Great Britain men’s squad for the 2018 World Wheelchair Basketball Championships in Hamburg, Germany from August 16-26.

Brown, 24, was part of the 2011 GB squad that secured a European gold medal in Nazareth when he was just 17 years old.

He is considered one of the players to watch at the tournament, multi-skilled and capable of making the extraordinary look simple.

The squad boasts vast experience, including eight of the 12 athletes who represented Britain at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio where the team returned home with a bronze medal.

Great Britain squad: Gaz Choudry, Simon Brown, James Macsorley, Terry Bywater, George Bates, Harry Brown, Abdi Jama, Phil Pratt, Gregg Warburton, Martin Edwards, Lee Manning, Jim Palmer.